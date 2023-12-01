Silent Heroes: Age is nothing but a number

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Our November Silent Hero proves that even at 82 years old — you can make a big impact just by lending a helping hand.

What was once “The Peoples’ Drug Store” in Samson, Alabama – is on the way to becoming a bistro-type eatery that will serve disadvantaged and elderly people in the community.

It’s a story that began two years ago; a passion project for Delain Faulk. One she says would not be possible without Harold Mixon.

“He came up one day and said he would be interested in helping…then it all started,” said Faulk.

Mixon met Faulk two years ago and after hearing her vision – he got to work — free of charge.

“I just saw things that really interested me that I thought I could help her with,” said Mixon.

His love for carpentry and heart to give set the restoration project on the 114-year-old building well on its way to be finished in 20-24.

“Mr. Harold has knowledge beyond my understanding,” expressed Faulk. “He’s super intelligent in figuring out how to achieve a goal in the construction.”

Mixon plans to come back to the eatery once it’s complete.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.