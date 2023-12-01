Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Silent Heroes: Age is nothing but a number

Harold Mixon is helping Delain Faulk realize a passion project aimed at serving disadvantaged and elderly people in the Samson community.
By Beyla Walker
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Our November Silent Hero proves that even at 82 years old — you can make a big impact just by lending a helping hand.

What was once “The Peoples’ Drug Store” in Samson, Alabama – is on the way to becoming a bistro-type eatery that will serve disadvantaged and elderly people in the community.

It’s a story that began two years ago; a passion project for Delain Faulk. One she says would not be possible without Harold Mixon.

“He came up one day and said he would be interested in helping…then it all started,” said Faulk.

Mixon met Faulk two years ago and after hearing her vision – he got to work — free of charge.

“I just saw things that really interested me that I thought I could help her with,” said Mixon.

His love for carpentry and heart to give set the restoration project on the 114-year-old building well on its way to be finished in 20-24.

“Mr. Harold has knowledge beyond my understanding,” expressed Faulk. “He’s super intelligent in figuring out how to achieve a goal in the construction.”

Mixon plans to come back to the eatery once it’s complete.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Lindsay Herring Cosby (pictured) was nabbed by the U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task...
Fugitive task force nabs Houston County woman
Dothan Multi-Vehicle Crash | Ross Clark Circle near S. Park Avenue | 11/29/23
Two injured, one critically in Dothan wreck
This Dusy Street property is vacant after the city of Dothan tore down the home.
Dothan home demolished but owner never told: Claims
The field and matchups are set and teams are ready to hit the hardwood for the 2023 Downtown...
2023 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic bracket revealed
Murder suspect Mekhi Lawton at a stand your ground court hearing on November 27, 2023.
Judge rules against Peanut Festival shooter and his self-defense claims

Latest News

News4's Beyla Walker is live on the scene to join in on the festivities downtown in the Circle...
Dothan celebrates season kick-off with annual tree lighting
Harold Mixon is helping Delain Faulk realize a passion project aimed at serving disadvantaged...
Silent Heroes: Age is nothing but a number
Join us as we take a look at what's happening in the Wiregrass this weekend!
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Adrienne Wilkins, Executive Director of the Headland Chamber of Commerce, joined News4 to talk...
Talking Headland Christmas events