Sex, drugs involved in veteran’s death: Testimony

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After hearing testimony laden with allegations of sex and drugs, a Houston County judge kept intact murder charges facing Sirrico Santonio Bennett in the shooting of an Army veteran.

During Friday’s hearing, Dothan Police Investigator Morgan Owens described a crime scene with blood splatter on the porch of a Persimmon Street home after someone shot 44-year-old Bernard McClendon, who suffered PTSD, on October 14.

Owens said officers soon received a tip that led them to Bennett, though witnesses were hesitant to implicate him because they feared retribution.

During her investigation, Owens testified, she learned that a woman with whom Bennett had a romantic relationship routinely performed sexual favors in exchange for money, and neighbors suspected that Bennett killed McClendon because he was a customer.

However, during cross-examination, defense attorney Eric Davis claimed police charged Bennett despite lacking evidence.

“Do you have any eyewitnesses?” he asked Owens, who answered, “No. " She also admitted officers never located the murder weapon, believed to be a .40-caliber pistol, and no video showed Bennett’s involvement.

Davis also sought to discredit witnesses he claimed to have “spotty pasts.”

Besides murder, Bennett faces charges he possessed crack cocaine and a .38 caliber pistol, which police say they found in the alleged prostitute’s home where Bennett sometimes slept.

Owens said Bennett could not own a gun because of his criminal past.

Judge Benjamin Lewis sent Bennett’s case to a grand jury to examine the evidence further.

