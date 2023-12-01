Saban, Smart talk quarterback play ahead of SEC Championship

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldog fans only have to wait a little bit longer as the Southeastern Conference championship kicks off Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. We know it means more in the SEC, but this game might mean just a little bit more this season.

The playoff picture is wider than it’s been in recent years with a number of teams hovering around the top eight. With next year being the first season of the 12-team playoff format you might think that it probably won’t really matter as much, but this far in the college football playoff era no team ranked six or worse has ever made the final four.

No. 8 Alabama will look to change that. The obvious is to win the SEC Championship to even have a chance, but history is on the Tide’s side. Nick Saban is 10-1 in the SEC title game and 7-0 when playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

If Alabama beats No. 1 Georgia, the two-time defending national champions, how do you leave Alabama out of the playoffs?

“There’s a transformation that goes through the season,” Saban said. “So, how are you playing now? Where is your team now? How good are you now? I think all those things come into play, but I think it would be a disrespect to the SEC if there isn’t an SEC representation in the final four.”

Both teams share their fair share of injuries leading up to the game and how both are playing their best brand of football right now. But the two teams also have two quarterbacks that have transformed their respective offenses. Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Georgia’s Carson Beck have even generated some late Heisman buzz as they have elevated their team’s attack.

“Quarterback play to me is one of the number one indicators of how good you are,” Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart said. “And the teams that have them have a shot in every game. So, they have an opportunity to win games.”

Saban recognizes the transformation of his own quarterback and how in turn it has reverberated throughout the rest of his team.

“Confidence, playing together, good leadership,” Saban said. “But if you had to say where did we improve the most I would probably say it’s offensively.”

Alabama and Georgia kick off Saturday at 4 p.m. EST inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

