Retirement party held for Hartford police chief

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Friends, family, and people of the community and beyond came out to support Hartford Police Chief Annie Ward as she retires.

“My goal when I first became chief was to create a relationship between me and my citizens, to where they felt so comfortable with me and my officers that they would just flag us down,” Chief Ward said.

Chief Ward served on the force for twenty-five years and has been chief of police for ten. She is starting a new chapter, and her legacy will continue through one of her memorable department programs.

“We get about an hour a day where we just forge a relationship with those four-year-olds. Our first group is in middle school now. So, the relationship we have forged with those children is just so important,” Chief Ward said.

She created this eight years ago, with a focus on bonding with the children of Hartford.

“If I could tell any other police chief one piece of advice, is to start a program like that,” Chief Ward said.

She will miss serving this town, but is looking forward to spending time with her family.

“I’m young enough that I can enjoy retirement, I can enjoy my family. This job has taken a lot away from my family. I’m fortunate my parents are still living. It has taken away from them, it has taken away from my marriage, and my grandkids. So I’m still young enough where I can still work on those relationships,” Chief Ward said.

With it being her last night as chief, she has one thing to stay in the city of Hartford. “I’m grateful,”.

The people of Hartford said they wish her well in her future endeavors.

