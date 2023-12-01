Providence Christian Cross Country Teams honored with ring ceremony

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Providence Christian Eagles Athletics program has a lot to brag about but it won’t because that’s not the school’s style. Thursday the cross country teams were celebrated after winning a third straight state championship.

Head coach Cliff Carter says this is a testament to their hard-work and humility. The vision he had for this program just years ago has came to past and he only wants to keep making it better.

This year alone the boys set a new school record of 16:27, the first time they ever finished under 17 seconds. Wyatt Mixon also set a new individual record this season.

This girls, who have now won four straight, achieved their largest margin of victory this season. Millie Talmadge joined Mixon in setting a new record.

Coach Carter says if Providence moves up to Class 5A next year, the teams and community should expect the grind to the top to only become harder.

