Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Henry Kissinger dies at age 100

By Jon Decker
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Henry Kissinger - one of the most influential – and polarizing – diplomats of the last half-century has passed away at the age of 100.  Kissinger helped shape America’s foreign policy toward China and the Soviet Union and advised several U.S. Presidents. Gray Television’s White House Correspondent Jon Decker takes a look back at Kissinger’s life and his accomplishments.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Lindsay Herring Cosby (pictured) was nabbed by the U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task...
Fugitive task force nabs Houston County woman
Dothan Multi-Vehicle Crash | Ross Clark Circle near S. Park Avenue | 11/29/23
Two injured, one critically in Dothan wreck
This Dusy Street property is vacant after the city of Dothan tore down the home.
Dothan home demolished but owner never told: Claims
The field and matchups are set and teams are ready to hit the hardwood for the 2023 Downtown...
2023 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic bracket revealed
Murder suspect Mekhi Lawton at a stand your ground court hearing on November 27, 2023.
Judge rules against Peanut Festival shooter and his self-defense claims

Latest News

More people are opting to cut out the middleman and buy things like beef directly from farmers.
Buying locally could be more beneficial to Wiregrass-area farmers and consumers
The farming industry has proven to be one of the most lucrative for the state of Alabama, but...
Education and the role it plays in the future of Alabama's agriculture industry
Harold Mixon is helping Delain Faulk realize a passion project aimed at serving disadvantaged...
Silent Heroes: Age is nothing but a number
Our News4 audience showed us the many uses they have for one of the south's most iconic...
What's Trending?: House with 555 Christmas Trees & National Mason Jar Day
Over ten groups from Geneva City and Geneva County Schools were able to make a class project...
Geneva Tech Center hosts Chili Cook-Off for student groups