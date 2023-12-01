Wiregrass Gives Back
Headland football star decommits from Mississippi State

By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Headland top football athlete Caleb Dozier announced Friday that he is decommitting from Mississippi State.

In a statement, Dozier said that he put a lot of thought into this decision and he thanked the Mississippi State coaches for their kindness during the process.

He announced his commitment to the Bulldogs in April.

