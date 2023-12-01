Headland football star decommits from Mississippi State

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Headland top football athlete Caleb Dozier announced Friday that he is decommitting from Mississippi State.

In a statement, Dozier said that he put a lot of thought into this decision and he thanked the Mississippi State coaches for their kindness during the process.

He announced his commitment to the Bulldogs in April.

