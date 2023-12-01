Geneva Regional Career Tech Center hosts chili cook-off for student groups

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Regional Career Tech Center hosted a chili cook-off for students.

These teens participate in career tech organizations like Future Business Leaders of America.

Over ten groups from Geneva City and Geneva County Schools were able to make a group project out of the competition.

The challenge involved cooking with meat from Alabama Beef out of Slocomb.

Amber Thornton, the career coach for Geneva City Schools said, “They will go and they can use the skills learned today with public speaking, organization, and teamwork and help them in their future and those upcoming competitions.

Geneva Regional Career Tech Center, Geneva High School FBLA, and Geneva County High School all received checks from the event’s sponsor, the Geneva County Cattleman’s Association.

The check for each group will go towards that organization and can be used for things like travel expenses for those upcoming competitions.

