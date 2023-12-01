Education and the role it plays in the future of Alabama's agriculture industry

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The farming industry has proven to be one of the most lucrative for the state of Alabama, however, there is a challenge that could impact the future of the industry.

That challenge is getting more young people interested in careers in agriculture.

Organizations like the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association are working to gain interest by having a heavy presence at area schools.

Mark McGhee is a career and technical administrator for the Alabama State Department of Education.

McGhee believes education plays a role in attracting more young people.

“One of our main missions is to take funding and get it to school systems and programs that we know are going to work with students and community partners,” McGhee said.

The possibilities are endless according to McGhee when educators, community partners, and other agencies get involved in exposing students to careers in agriculture.

Earlier this year, the Geneva County Cattleman’s Association hosted cattle classes.

The goal was to get students interested in where their food comes from and possibly a future career in farming.

