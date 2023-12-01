Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Education and the role it plays in the future of Alabama's agriculture industry

The farming industry has proven to be one of the most lucrative for the state of Alabama, but there is a challenge that could impact the future.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The farming industry has proven to be one of the most lucrative for the state of Alabama, however, there is a challenge that could impact the future of the industry.

That challenge is getting more young people interested in careers in agriculture.

Organizations like the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association are working to gain interest by having a heavy presence at area schools.

Mark McGhee is a career and technical administrator for the Alabama State Department of Education.

McGhee believes education plays a role in attracting more young people.

“One of our main missions is to take funding and get it to school systems and programs that we know are going to work with students and community partners,” McGhee said.

The possibilities are endless according to McGhee when educators, community partners, and other agencies get involved in exposing students to careers in agriculture.

Earlier this year, the Geneva County Cattleman’s Association hosted cattle classes.

The goal was to get students interested in where their food comes from and possibly a future career in farming.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Lindsay Herring Cosby (pictured) was nabbed by the U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task...
Fugitive task force nabs Houston County woman
Dothan Multi-Vehicle Crash | Ross Clark Circle near S. Park Avenue | 11/29/23
Two injured, one critically in Dothan wreck
This Dusy Street property is vacant after the city of Dothan tore down the home.
Dothan home demolished but owner never told: Claims
The field and matchups are set and teams are ready to hit the hardwood for the 2023 Downtown...
2023 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic bracket revealed
Murder suspect Mekhi Lawton at a stand your ground court hearing on November 27, 2023.
Judge rules against Peanut Festival shooter and his self-defense claims

Latest News

Over ten groups from Geneva City and Geneva County Schools were able to make a class project...
Geneva Regional Career Tech Center hosts chili cook-off for student groups
More people are opting to cut out the middleman and buy things like beef directly from farmers.
Buying locally could be more beneficial to Wiregrass-area farmers and consumers
Harold Mixon is helping Delain Faulk realize a passion project aimed at serving disadvantaged...
Silent Heroes: Age is nothing but a number
Our News4 audience showed us the many uses they have for one of the south's most iconic...
What's Trending?: House with 555 Christmas Trees & National Mason Jar Day