Drought Improvement On The Way

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Drought relief is looking more likely as we step into December.

The days of being 6 to 8 inches in a rainfall deficit are coming to an end, soon. Our dry pattern was interrupted the last weekend of November, with widespread light to moderate showers on Sunday. Though we are drying out for the first half of the week, December will start off much wetter, with the weekend likely to bring off and on waves of showers and storms.

Here is the drought monitor from the second to last Thursday of the month:

Drought monitor 112323 (WTVY)

Severe to extreme drought plague the map from several months of below average rainfall.

Here is the latest drought monitor released on the final Thursday of November:

Drought Monitor 11/30/23 (WTVY)

The latest round of rain from Sunday helped with drought relief by eliminating extreme drought, as shown by this graphic.

Showers will move in on Friday with most of the rain coming in the afternoon into the evening. There could even be a few strong-to-severe storms with the setup that’s expected. Though this should just be a low-end severe chance, details can change daily. Saturday is likely to be the wettest day with off-and-on showers expected from southwesterly flow, continuing a stream of moisture. The front kicks out of the way Sunday evening with the last of the showers still sticking around for the morning time. One to two inches of rainfall are a possibility, but there is the chance for isolated higher amounts. It’s more of a challenge to pinpoint where the higher amounts will be. Don’t pay too much attention to the individual rainfall amounts on this map, but just know it means a rainy weekend with occasional heavy showers.

Total accumulated precipitation, ECMWF (WTVY, ECMWF)

This rainy weekend will be ideal for cutting down on the worst of the drought. It will not eradicate it completely, but it will put us on the right track to let more and more water soak into the ground.

Soil moisture through 20 cm (WTVY)

The above image shines some light on how the last few batches of rain moistened up the top layers of the soil in the Wiregrass and surrounding area. The blue and darker greens indicate that recent rainfall had the chance to seep at least 20 cm into the soil. The next image tells a different story. This color scheme shows the true severity of the drought as moisture doesn’t quite reach deep into the ground where the soil is very dry. Zero to tenth percentile is never a good thing concerning amount of soil moisture. There are a few areas in the Wiregrass that have better moisture deep in the ground, but we desperately need several days of worthwhile measurable rainfall to bring better soil conditions.

Soil moisture through 100 cm (WTVY)

If the predicted El Nino for this winter holds strong, it would generally mean more episodes of showers and storms with the storm track a bit further south than normal years.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.