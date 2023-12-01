Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan City Schools dismiss early for weather

Dothan City Schools
Dothan City Schools(DCS)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to a marginal risk for tornadoes, high gusts and severe thunderstorms this afternoon, Friday, December 1, 2023. Dothan City Schools will dismiss early.

Dismissal times will be as follows:

Elementary: 12:45

Carver 9th Grade Academy: 1:00

Dothan High School and Dothan City Early Education Center: 1:15

Dothan Preparatory Academy: 1:30

Transportation WILL NOT be provided for Dothan City Head Start

All afterschool activities have been cancelled in exception for out of town sporting events.

