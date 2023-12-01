Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

The city of Dothan holds annual Christmas tree lighting

Downtown Dothan is officially ready for the holidays. On Thursday night the city held the...
Downtown Dothan is officially ready for the holidays. On Thursday night the city held the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.(WTVY)
By Kinsley Centers and Beyla Walker
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Downtown Dothan is officially ready for the holidays. On Thursday night the city held the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Dozens of people gathered at Wadlington Park to join in on the Christmas cheer, including Mayor Mark Saliba.

“I just enjoy everybody getting together and kicking off the season,” Mayor Saliba said.

He said it’s a great opportunity to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.

Smiling faces were seen and cheers were heard as the tree lit up after a countdown. There were even sing-along carols presented by students from the Dothan High School music department.

The event was free to the public.

Click here for more Wiregrass events to add to your calendar this holiday season.

News4's Beyla Walker is live on the scene to join in on the festivities downtown in the Circle City.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Lindsay Herring Cosby (pictured) was nabbed by the U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task...
Fugitive task force nabs Houston County woman
Dothan Multi-Vehicle Crash | Ross Clark Circle near S. Park Avenue | 11/29/23
Two injured, one critically in Dothan wreck
This Dusy Street property is vacant after the city of Dothan tore down the home.
Dothan home demolished but owner never told: Claims
The field and matchups are set and teams are ready to hit the hardwood for the 2023 Downtown...
2023 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic bracket revealed
Murder suspect Mekhi Lawton at a stand your ground court hearing on November 27, 2023.
Judge rules against Peanut Festival shooter and his self-defense claims

Latest News

Harold Mixon is helping Delain Faulk realize a passion project aimed at serving disadvantaged...
Silent Heroes: Age is nothing but a number
News4's Beyla Walker is live on the scene to join in on the festivities downtown in the Circle...
Dothan celebrates season kick-off with annual tree lighting
Harold Mixon is helping Delain Faulk realize a passion project aimed at serving disadvantaged...
Silent Heroes: Age is nothing but a number
Join us as we take a look at what's happening in the Wiregrass this weekend!
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends