The city of Dothan holds annual Christmas tree lighting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Downtown Dothan is officially ready for the holidays. On Thursday night the city held the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Dozens of people gathered at Wadlington Park to join in on the Christmas cheer, including Mayor Mark Saliba.

“I just enjoy everybody getting together and kicking off the season,” Mayor Saliba said.

He said it’s a great opportunity to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.

Smiling faces were seen and cheers were heard as the tree lit up after a countdown. There were even sing-along carols presented by students from the Dothan High School music department.

The event was free to the public.

Click here for more Wiregrass events to add to your calendar this holiday season.

News4's Beyla Walker is live on the scene to join in on the festivities downtown in the Circle City.

