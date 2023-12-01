Wiregrass Gives Back
Buying locally could be more beneficial to Wiregrass-area farmers and consumers

More people are opting to cut out the middleman and buy things like beef directly from farmers.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:11 PM CST
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - More people are opting to cut out the middleman and buy things like beef directly from farmers.

According to the UDSA, farmers who provide that access are more likely to stay in business than those who market through normal channels.

Kathy Phillips of Kathy’s Southern Kitchen serves as an influencer for the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association.

Phillips believes buying locally benefits not only farmers but also consumers.

“When you look at the things that happened a couple of years ago with COVID, and the shortages, you eliminate a lot of that when buying locally,” Phillips said.

Philips said this is part of a growing trend likely tied to people being more conscious of where their food comes from.

