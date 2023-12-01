Wiregrass Gives Back
Brantley man charged in murder investigation

Dustin Lee Burbage (pictured) was arrested and charged with Murder, Possession of a Controlled...
Dustin Lee Burbage (pictured) was arrested and charged with Murder, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Brantley man with a previous criminal history now faces murder charges after the completion of a recent investigation by state law enforcement.

According to ALEA, on Monday, November 27, at around 10:14 p.m. Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched a homicide investigation at the request of both the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office and the Crenshaw County District Attorney’s Office. The incident occurred near the 6000 Block of Old Three Notch Road near the Bullock Community in Crenshaw County.

The deceased was identified as Angel Renea Soisson, 32, of Dozier.

Dustin Lee Burbage, 40, of Brantley was arrested and charged with Murder, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Burbage was booked into the Crenshaw County Jail.

Burbage has a prior history of violence. In July of this year, Burbage was charged with attempted murder after disturbing the peace during a wedding celebration at Barns and Bins Wedding and Event Venue near Luverne, per the Luverne Journal.

Nothing further is available as the investigation remains ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Crenshaw County District Attorney’s Office.

