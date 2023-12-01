Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Body found in Jackson County

No foul play is suspected.
No foul play is suspected.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An investigation is ongoing after deputies say a body was found in Jackson County.

On Thursday, officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a call saying it had been found outside a business at Malloy Plaza.

Investigators say the deceased is not from the area, and believe he died of natural causes. No foul play is suspected.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call the office at 850-482-9624.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza discusses a courthouse parking lot shooting on November...
This Alabama sheriff is angry. Here’s why.
Carl Wilson booking photo (Credit: Houston County Jail)
Veteran threatens to “blow up” Fort Novosel
Watch: Sheriff talks about courthouse parking lot gunfire
29-year-old Lindsay Herring Cosby (pictured) was nabbed by the U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task...
Fugitive task force nabs Houston County woman
Dothan Multi-Vehicle Crash | Ross Clark Circle near S. Park Avenue | 11/29/23
Two injured, one critically in Dothan wreck

Latest News

Jakellus Lane, 18, of Opp is wanted for attempted murder
Teen wanted for Opp attempted murder
48-year-old Sirrico Bennett (pictured) is charged in connected to the shooting and killing of...
Sex, drugs involved in veteran’s death: Testimony
Suspect in Opp murder arrested in Arizona
SEDAC is once again bringing the Nutcracker to life for the Wiregrass December 7 through 10...
Holiday tradition of the Nutcracker coming to Dothan Civic Center