Wet and Stormy Weekend

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SYNOPSIS – Temperatures turn a little warmer today as clouds increase ahead of the arrival of our next storm system. The first rain drops could start falling before sunrise Friday morning, then multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are likely through Sunday afternoon. A couple of storms could be strong on Friday and Saturday. We’ll dry out once again as the new week begins, and temperatures will turn cooler again as well.

TODAY – Partly cloudy with mostly high clouds. High near 61°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers developing late. Low near 47°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph. 30%

TOMORROW – Showers and thunderstorms, some possibly strong. High near 72°. Winds SSE at 10 mph. 70%

EXTENDED

SAT: Showers and thunderstorms, some possibly strong. Low: 64° High: 72° 90%

SUN: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 72° 60%

MON: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 68°

TUE: Sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 44° High: 65°

WED: Sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 46° High: 62°

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season ends today. The season ends with 21 storms, including an unnamed subtropical storm in January, 19 named storms, and a tropical depression that never reached tropical storm strength in order to become a named storm. The 2023 season was above average for named storms, but right at average for hurricanes (7) and major hurricanes (3).

