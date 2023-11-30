Slocomb awarded $400K grant for road repaving

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - Multiple Slocomb roads will soon be smoother.

“You have South Kelly, East Cox and Railroad Avenue,” says Slocomb Mayor Rob Hinson.

The city was awarded a $400,000 grant through the Community Development Block Grant program. This is the third consecutive year city leaders have applied for the grant, finally receiving it this year.

Local leaders have agreed to match $200,000 towards the project.

“They are highly traveled areas,” said Hinson. “They are residential areas, they’re areas near churches, recreational parks and schools. So, it is very beneficial to get these roads in better condition.”

Mayor Hinson says repaving these roads is project that is long overdue, stating the roads have not been paved in decades.

“These roads probably haven’t been paved in 40-50 years, some of them, certainly 30 years,” said Hinson.

City leaders have claimed roadwork to be a top priority. While these roads are accounted for, the local government continues to try to bring fresh blacktop to the Red Tops.

“Just in the last two and a half years alone, we’ve done over a million dollars in infrastructure projects,” said Hinson. “I think it is great for our citizens, it’s great for the people visiting our city, it’s great to grow our city.”

Hinson says the paving project will not start until next year, but no exact date has been determined yet.

