Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

SEC Championship Game to stay in Atlanta through 2031

Alabama and Georgia can both clench their spots in the SEC Championship when they play...
Alabama and Georgia can both clench their spots in the SEC Championship when they play Kentucky and Ole Miss, respectively, Saturday.(Jeffery Winborne)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - College football teams will continue to battle it out for the SEC championship title at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium well into the next decade.

The SEC, or Southeastern Conference Football, championship game will be hosted at the stadium through 2031.

The agreement to host the annual football championship game at the stadium was set to expire in 2026, according to SEC officials. The extension to 2031 also allows the option of an additional five-year extension to keep the game in Atlanta through 2036, SEC officials said.

Every year since 1994, Atlanta has hosted the SEC championship game.

Saturday’s game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide will be the 30th time Atlanta has hosted the title game.

RELATED: MARTA offers transportation options for getting to SEC Championship events, game

“The SEC Football Championship Game is one of the premier events in college sports and Mercedes-Benz Stadium is one of the finest sports facilities on the globe, making Atlanta the perfect venue for our annual title game,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We look forward to continuing a very positive relationship with Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Georgia World Congress Center as the home of our football championship.”

In Atlanta, the title game was hosted at the Georgia Dome through 2016. In 2017, Mercedes-Benz Stadium became the new site for the championship game.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Lindsay Herring Cosby (pictured) was nabbed by the U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task...
Fugitive task force nabs Houston County woman
Dothan Multi-Vehicle Crash | Ross Clark Circle near S. Park Avenue | 11/29/23
Two injured, one critically in Dothan wreck
This Dusy Street property is vacant after the city of Dothan tore down the home.
Dothan home demolished but owner never told: Claims
The field and matchups are set and teams are ready to hit the hardwood for the 2023 Downtown...
2023 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic bracket revealed
Murder suspect Mekhi Lawton at a stand your ground court hearing on November 27, 2023.
Judge rules against Peanut Festival shooter and his self-defense claims

Latest News

The Dale County standout finds a way to balance school, work with multiple school...
Bright Athletes: Rae Houston
The Dale County standout finds a way to balance school, work with multiple school...
Bright Athletes: Rae Houston
The bright and shining face in the Wicksburg community is headed to Andalusia's Lurleen B...
On the dotted line: Easton Dean
Dean signs to play with LBW in Andalusia
On the dotted line: Easton Dean