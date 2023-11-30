Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Rainy Days Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A warmer and wetter weather pattern is on the way to the Wiregrass. We’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms develop as the day progresses Friday, with temperatures soaring into the 70s. The warmth and wetness will continue into the weekend, before we turn drier and cooler next week.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 45°.  Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms developing, some potentially strong. High near 74°. Winds S at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 64°.  Winds S at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Showers & thunderstorms at times. Low: 64° High: 72° 90%

SUN: Scattered showers, especially early. Low: 64° High: 72° 60%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 65° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 44° High: 65° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny.  Low: 48° High: 59° 0%

THU: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 58° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 4-5 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil as the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season ends.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Lindsay Herring Cosby (pictured) was nabbed by the U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task...
Fugitive task force nabs Houston County woman
Dothan Multi-Vehicle Crash | Ross Clark Circle near S. Park Avenue | 11/29/23
Two injured, one critically in Dothan wreck
This Dusy Street property is vacant after the city of Dothan tore down the home.
Dothan home demolished but owner never told: Claims
The field and matchups are set and teams are ready to hit the hardwood for the 2023 Downtown...
2023 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic bracket revealed
Murder suspect Mekhi Lawton at a stand your ground court hearing on November 27, 2023.
Judge rules against Peanut Festival shooter and his self-defense claims

Latest News

Color The Weather 11-30-23
Color The Weather 11-30-23
4Warn Weather
Wet and Stormy Weekend
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast Thursday, November 30, 2023
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Wednesday, November 29, 2023