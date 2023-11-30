Rainy Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – A warmer and wetter weather pattern is on the way to the Wiregrass. We’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms develop as the day progresses Friday, with temperatures soaring into the 70s. The warmth and wetness will continue into the weekend, before we turn drier and cooler next week.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 45°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms developing, some potentially strong. High near 74°. Winds S at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 64°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Showers & thunderstorms at times. Low: 64° High: 72° 90%

SUN: Scattered showers, especially early. Low: 64° High: 72° 60%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 65° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 44° High: 65° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 59° 0%

THU: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 58° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 4-5 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil as the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season ends.

