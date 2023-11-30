General Pritchett tabbed as new Alabama National Guard leader

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama National Guard will have a new leader over their ranks once the new year arrives.

Major General Sheryl Gordon, who has served as adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard over the last six years, is retiring from her position at the end of the year. Governor Kay Ivey made the announcement on Thursday, during which she touted Major General Gordon’s accomplishments since her appointment to the role in 2017.

Along with being the first female adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard, Major General Gordon’s accomplishments include her “strong leadership among the Soldiers and Airmen which allowed Alabama to further itself as the strongest community for the military. From helping land the F-35 Fighter Jets to providing security at the Southern Border to responding in times of crisis, General Gordon ensured the Alabama National Guard always stood ready.”

“I’ve been blessed with a long career, and I am certainly proud of one constant effort, and that has been supporting and equipping the outstanding Soldiers and Airmen of Alabama,” said Major General Gordon. “I thank Governor Ivey for entrusting me with this duty. It has truly been the highest honor and pleasure to serve the nation’s finest men and women...”

“In 2017, when I tapped General Gordon to serve as adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard, I noted she was a trailblazer and visionary leader. Her record throughout her tenure has proven that to be true, and I commend her for her service,” said Governor Ivey. “While it is important to applaud her for being Alabama’s first female adjutant general, I am proudest of her decades of military service and steadfast leadership. I know General Gordon will continue contributing to this state we call home and our nation.”

In replacing Major General Gordon, Governor Ivey tabbed Brigadier General David Pritchett to serve as the next leader of the Alabama National Guard. A native of Jefferson County and an Auburn alum, General Pritchett currently serves as director of the joint staff for the Wyoming National Guard.

General Pritchett was chosen for his wide-ranging military service and multiple awards and decorations since his military journey began in 1988 as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in Bessemer.

“I am grateful to Governor Ivey on my upcoming appointment to be the next adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard. This organization has a storied past of service to our great state and country,” said General Pritchett. “Our Soldiers, Airmen and Civilians are prepared to face any challenge to ensure the safety of our citizens, protect critical infrastructure, and if necessary, to deploy overseas to fight and win our nation’s wars. I am both honored and humbled to be the next leader of the Alabama National Guard.”

“We are fortunate to have General Pritchett return to Alabama to serve at the helm of the National Guard. His exceptional military experience and diverse leadership background will help us forge on with existing projects and missions and will help foster even more growth at the Alabama National Guard,” said Governor Ivey. “There is no better person to fill the shoes left by General Gordon, and I am proud General Pritchett will be joining us in the Ivey Administration. I look forward to working with him in the years to come to ensure Alabama always stands ready and is always there to protect and serve.”

General Pritchett’s appointment will be effective on January 1, 2024, with an official change of command ceremony scheduled for January 5.

