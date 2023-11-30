Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan City Commission to vote on funding for industrial development

City commissioners are expected to vote whether to chip in for the 300 acres purchase on an undisclosed site, which the county already committed $500K towards.
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan City Commission is expected to vote on whether or not to contribute money towards the purchase of industrial property.

The Houston County Commission recently voted to put $500,000 towards the purchase of nearly 300 acres for industrial growth in the city.

The resolution is not confirmed to be on the next commission agenda but is expected to be on it soon.

If the project is approved by state leaders, the state will provide one dollar for every 75 cents put towards the purchase through the Site Evaluation Economic Development Act.

“We have some smaller pieces but one that could actually attract a large company or industry is harder to find, especially one that has water, sewer, natural gas, and have access to rail as well,” said Mayor Mark Saliba. “Whenever we are able to find such a piece, it will be interesting. Along with the SEEDS Act, it will be huge benefit for the city of Dothan.”

The land is supposed to be purchased by the Industrial Board of Dothan.

Houston County Commission Chairman Brandon Shoupe expects the purchase to be done within the coming weeks.

