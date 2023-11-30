Wiregrass Gives Back
Dale County Commissioners approves grant to help juveniles on probation

Young offenders on probation will receive counseling and life skill classes to help mentor them, along with parenting courses if needed.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dale County Commission approved a grant that will continue helping youthful criminal offenders in the area get proper help in their second chances.

Kids on probation in Dale County will receive counseling and life skill classes to help mentor them, with parents also able to get therapy and parenting courses.

“It’s just going to give that youth an opportunity to kind of get back on the right track. It saves the taxpayers of Dale County a lot of money to foot the bill to send the youth to those services,” District 1 Dale County Commissioner Chris Carroll said.

When enough kids and parents are able to participate in these courses, they should take around 4 of the counseling sessions.

