Charges against Dothan businessman dismissed

Court records show District Judge Lori Ingram tossed the case on March 19, 2019, citing a...
Court records show District Judge Lori Ingram tossed the case on March 19, 2019, citing a failure to prosecute.(KY3)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County judge dismissed a Criminal Mischief charge Dothan businessman Nicholas Nitkowski faced. Court records show District Judge Lori Ingram tossed the case on March 19, 2019, citing a failure to prosecute.

On May 16, 2019, prosecutors asked Ingram to reinstate the case, claiming the alleged victims did not appear in court to testify because they did not receive subpoenas. However, Ingram denied that motion.

Investigators accused Nitkowski of damaging the truck belonging to a friend of his former wife by cutting at least one tire and pouring sugar in the vehicle’s gas tank.

