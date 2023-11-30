Bright Athletes: Rae Houston

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) -- Rae Houston is the definition of a student-athlete.

She carries a 4.0 GPA and is in the top 10 in her class. She is a HOSA officer, in the Best Buddies program, Junior Civitan Club, Beta Club, and FCA. She volunteers as a junior ambassador for the Ozark Chamber of Commerce and creates her own handprint banners for special occasions.

On top of all this, she’s a Dale County varsity cheerleader.

“It really helps me with time management and also being able to juggle multiple things at once and also helping me realize what’s most important in my life,” Rae Houston said.

She’s pretty good with that time management with there not really being a break from cheer once the school year starts.

“It is a lot especially with you know we have tryouts in February, and we cheer all through football and then basketball ends in February so it’s really a year-round sport, but it is great to have girls who do both and do both well,” Dale County cheer coach Sydney Edmonds continued. “I don’t have to stay on top of her about her grades, I don’t have to stay on top of her about making sure she has her cheer stuff done. She’s very responsible and she’s always been able to do both.”

As for what’s next for the Warrior cheerleader, “I do know I want to go into the nursing program,” said Rae. “I don’t know exactly what college I’m going to yet. I’ve been accepted to multiple colleges so far.”

“She’s going to be successful in whatever she does,” said Edmonds. “I know she wants to go into healthcare. She’s very smart, very dedicated, very responsible. She’s one of those you can ask her to do something, and you don’t have to worry about it being done or being done well. So, she’ll be great at whatever she chooses to do.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.