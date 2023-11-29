Weather reschedules holiday events in the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With inclement weather moving through the area this weekend, some towns are choosing to move their events around so community members can still enjoy the holiday fun.

According to official city posts, four cities have postponed their events at this time.

Daleville has moved their parade to next Friday, December 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Enterprise has postponed their Whoville Celebration until Saturday, December 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Headland has moved up their Tinsel Town event to Thursday, November 30. The Cookie Crawl will take place at 5:30 p.m. until the end of the movie. The movie “The Polar Express” will start at 6:30 p.m.

Rehobeth Christmas Festival will now take place Sunday, December 10 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

