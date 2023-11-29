Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Weather reschedules holiday events in the Wiregrass

With inclement weather moving through the area this weekend, some towns are choosing to move...
With inclement weather moving through the area this weekend, some towns are choosing to move their events around so community members can still enjoy the fun.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With inclement weather moving through the area this weekend, some towns are choosing to move their events around so community members can still enjoy the holiday fun.

According to official city posts, four cities have postponed their events at this time.

Daleville has moved their parade to next Friday, December 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Enterprise has postponed their Whoville Celebration until Saturday, December 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Headland has moved up their Tinsel Town event to Thursday, November 30. The Cookie Crawl will take place at 5:30 p.m. until the end of the movie. The movie “The Polar Express” will start at 6:30 p.m.

Rehobeth Christmas Festival will now take place Sunday, December 10 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire engine generic
Dale County fire claims one life
Former Daleville basketball standout passes away
Former Daleville basketball star passes away in car accident
This Dusy Street property is vacant after the city of Dothan tore down the home.
Dothan home demolished but owner never told: Claims
Prosecutors claimed that Charles Edward Peterson (above) fired three shots into a vehicle...
Marianna man admits he murdered, heads to prison
Coach Ashley Kilcrease is retiring as head coach of the Straughn Tigers
Straughn head football coach to retire

Latest News

The matchups are set! Will the reigning champs take it home again or will a new victor rise...
Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic 2023 Matchups Reveal
Downtown Enterprise's biggest event of the holiday season is back! Due to weather the event...
Talking Enterprise Whoville Celebration 2023
Due to the inclement weather expected Saturday, December 2, the Whoville Celebration in...
Enterprise Whoville Celebration postponed due to weather
Wiregrass Blues Society hosts documentary screening
Wiregrass Blues Society hosts documentary screening and live music