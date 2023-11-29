Wallace-Dothan holds signing day for child battling cancer

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College hosted a signing day today for a special child and her family.

In partnership with the Friends of Jaclyn organization, a nonprofit that helps kids battling brain tumors and childhood cancer, a young girl has signed to be a part of the Governor family.

“To see this happiness, her and all her brothers running around, even though they are wound up, it’s a beautiful thing,” said Dennis Murphy, founder of the Friends of Jaclyn.

Currency is 4 years old and battling B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a cancer affecting the blood and bone marrow.

Currency is now one of more than 1000 kids the Friends of Jaclyn organization has helped get “adopted” by another group, so the kids feel supported and part of the team.

“Being part of the community is very important to part of both of our programs,” said WCC Softball Coach David Dews. “We just wanted to love on them and welcome them into our family.”

To celebrate the support of the Governor Baseball and Softball teams, the college held a signing day, where Currency and her siblings signed the dotted lines to be lifetime Governors.

