Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Wallace-Dothan holds signing day for child battling cancer

Currency, a 4-year-old, is a member of the Friends of Jaclyn organization who supports children battling brain tumors and cancer.
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College hosted a signing day today for a special child and her family.

In partnership with the Friends of Jaclyn organization, a nonprofit that helps kids battling brain tumors and childhood cancer, a young girl has signed to be a part of the Governor family.

“To see this happiness, her and all her brothers running around, even though they are wound up, it’s a beautiful thing,” said Dennis Murphy, founder of the Friends of Jaclyn.

Currency is 4 years old and battling B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a cancer affecting the blood and bone marrow.

Currency is now one of more than 1000 kids the Friends of Jaclyn organization has helped get “adopted” by another group, so the kids feel supported and part of the team.

“Being part of the community is very important to part of both of our programs,” said WCC Softball Coach David Dews. “We just wanted to love on them and welcome them into our family.”

To celebrate the support of the Governor Baseball and Softball teams, the college held a signing day, where Currency and her siblings signed the dotted lines to be lifetime Governors.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire engine generic
Dale County fire claims one life
Former Daleville basketball standout passes away
Former Daleville basketball star passes away in car accident
Murder suspect Mekhi Lawton at a stand your ground court hearing on November 27, 2023.
Judge considers whether to drop charges against Peanut Parade shooter
Dothan City Schools
Dothan City Schools early dismissal for holiday and Christmas break
Coach Ashley Kilcrease is retiring as head coach of the Straughn Tigers
Straughn head football coach to retire

Latest News

Currency, a 4-year-old, is a member of the Friends of Jaclyn organization who supports...
Wallace-Dothan holds signing day for child battling cancer
The city of Geneva has decided to outsource their trash pickup to a third party.
City of Geneva contracts trash pick up to third party
Pet of the Week: Ralphie
Pet of the Week: Radiant Ralphie
Dothan Christmas Tree Lightning
Dothan Christmas Tree Lighting