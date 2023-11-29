Two Wiregrass robotics teams to compete in regional competition

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two area schools will be represented at the South’s Best Robotics competition this weekend.

It’s through Wiregrass Best Robotics program and their work to offer free robotics programs to local schools.

Through Wiregrass Best, Students compete outside of the playing field and classroom in robotics.

Stephen Tsukuda, the hub director, believes the skills learned from this, sets students up for not only a good career but teach them the core skills they need to be successful.

“It empowers them. It makes them not only want to create but it makes them be critical thinkers that we will need in the next 10 to 15 years,” Tsukuda said about the program.

In just a few days, two areas schools will show off what they have learned through this program at South’s Best Robotics, one of the larger robotics competitions in the region.

" Best helps see those who will be the next engineers in the world, our next marketing campaign leaders, and public speakers. That is what has been able to do,” Tsukuda said.

Some of the students on the Ridgecrest team said a lot of preparation has gone into creating this year’s robot which is geared towards invasive surgery to save lives.

“It is a big advancement to the technology that you would see today. Instead of doing one operation, our robot can do multiple at one time,” 12th grader, Ella Carlson said.

“We used different types of mathematical equations to design our robot such as physics, torque, weight, all that stuff to create our robot to complete specific tasks,” student Chase Pittman said.

Over at Houston Academy, working towards this competition has influenced some students to pursue a career in the field.

Rachael Davis, a 12th grader at Houston Academy said, “I was initially considering more of a law and a political career until I joined Robotics. I have been really interested in medicine and this year has really cemented that interest. So, I am hoping to study neuroscience.”

While this competition will only last three days, the impact is far-reaching for students like Jason Mun who now knows one of his potential creations can save the lives of many.

Mun, an 11th grader at the academy said, “Really getting to see how different things I can do can impact people’s lives makes me excited to actually do it when I grow up.”

The students will head to the University of North Alabama to compete in the three-day competition on Thursday.

