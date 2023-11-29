Wiregrass Gives Back
Spectracare working to raise awareness ahead of National Meth Awareness Day

National Meth Awareness Day is coming up on November 30th but area resources like Spectracare, work year-round to spread awareness.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - National Meth Awareness Day is coming up on November 30th but area resources like Spectracare, work year-round to spread awareness.

In this year’s Drug Threat Assessment for the state of Alabama, meth is nearly tied with fentanyl and other opioids for the drugs that pose the greatest threat, according to law enforcement respondents.

It is a problem much closer to home than you may think according to Ashley Shasteen, a prevention coordinator with Spectracare.

“Meth, aside from fentanyl, is one of the biggest problem areas that law enforcement is seeing in this area. The biggest stigma is just that it is out there and anyone can be affected by meth so we just want to let people know that it is preventable and it is treatable,” Shasteen said.

Back in June, a major drug bust in Jackson County resulted in at least 50 arrests. Meth was among the list of drugs being spread in rural communities.

SpectraCare hosted the event with 2 Lives in One Lifetime and People Engaged In Recovery out of Dothan.

