Ohio State falls out of the top four in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Alabama remains ranked 8th in the committee’s Top 25
College Football Playoff Rankings
College Football Playoff Rankings(WBRC)
By Jeffery Winborne
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the regular season in the books, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee continues to hold strong to their top six teams, with just some shuffling within that group.

Ohio State, after falling to Michigan, 24-30, drops to No. 6 while the Wolverines move up one spot to No. 2.

Georgia stays atop the rankings while Florida State moves into third and Washington cracks the top four.

The Pac-12′s Oregon comes in at No. 5 above other one-loss teams Texas and Alabama, despite having a strength of schedule ranked 62nd in the nation, according to ESPN.

Committee Chair Boo Corrigan said the committee remains impressed by the Ducks, despite having only played two ranked teams and losing to one, fourth-ranked Washington.

“Obviously, the loss to Washington earlier in the year, 36-33,” Corrigan said. “Coming out of last week and the way they played against an Oregon State team that we really respect as a group - held them to 7 points instead of 34, which they had averaged on the year. The season Bo Nix is having, 78 completion percentage. They continue to impress the committee with offense and defense.”

With just five days remaining until the semifinal matchups are announced, all eyes now turn toward Championship Weekend.

SEC Championship

No. 1 Georgia vs No.2 Alabama

Atlanta, Georgia

ACC Championship

No. 3 Florida State vs No. 14 Louisville

Charlotte, North Carolina

Big XII Championship

No. 7 Texas vs No. 18 Oklahoma State

Arlington, Texas

Big Ten Championship

No. 2 Michigan vs No. 16 Iowa

Indianapolis, Indiana

Pac-12 Championship

No. 4 Washington vs No. 5 Oregon

Las Vegas, Nevada

RankingTeamRecord
1Georgia12-0
2Michigan12-0
3Florida State12-0
4Washington12-0
5Oregon11-1
6Ohio State11-1
7Texas11-1
8Alabama11-1
9Missouri10-2
10Penn State10-2
11Ole Miss10-2
12Oklahoma10-2
13LSU9-3
14Louisville10-2
15Arizona9-3
16Iowa10-2
17Notre Dame9-3
18Oklahoma State9-3
19NC State9-3
20Oregon State8-4
21Tennessee8-4
22Tulane11-1
23Clemson8-4
24Liberty12-0
25Kansas State8-4

