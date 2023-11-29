Ohio State falls out of the top four in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Alabama remains ranked 8th in the committee’s Top 25
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the regular season in the books, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee continues to hold strong to their top six teams, with just some shuffling within that group.
Ohio State, after falling to Michigan, 24-30, drops to No. 6 while the Wolverines move up one spot to No. 2.
Georgia stays atop the rankings while Florida State moves into third and Washington cracks the top four.
The Pac-12′s Oregon comes in at No. 5 above other one-loss teams Texas and Alabama, despite having a strength of schedule ranked 62nd in the nation, according to ESPN.
Committee Chair Boo Corrigan said the committee remains impressed by the Ducks, despite having only played two ranked teams and losing to one, fourth-ranked Washington.
“Obviously, the loss to Washington earlier in the year, 36-33,” Corrigan said. “Coming out of last week and the way they played against an Oregon State team that we really respect as a group - held them to 7 points instead of 34, which they had averaged on the year. The season Bo Nix is having, 78 completion percentage. They continue to impress the committee with offense and defense.”
With just five days remaining until the semifinal matchups are announced, all eyes now turn toward Championship Weekend.
SEC Championship
No. 1 Georgia vs No.2 Alabama
Atlanta, Georgia
ACC Championship
No. 3 Florida State vs No. 14 Louisville
Charlotte, North Carolina
Big XII Championship
No. 7 Texas vs No. 18 Oklahoma State
Arlington, Texas
Big Ten Championship
No. 2 Michigan vs No. 16 Iowa
Indianapolis, Indiana
Pac-12 Championship
No. 4 Washington vs No. 5 Oregon
Las Vegas, Nevada
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|1
|Georgia
|12-0
|2
|Michigan
|12-0
|3
|Florida State
|12-0
|4
|Washington
|12-0
|5
|Oregon
|11-1
|6
|Ohio State
|11-1
|7
|Texas
|11-1
|8
|Alabama
|11-1
|9
|Missouri
|10-2
|10
|Penn State
|10-2
|11
|Ole Miss
|10-2
|12
|Oklahoma
|10-2
|13
|LSU
|9-3
|14
|Louisville
|10-2
|15
|Arizona
|9-3
|16
|Iowa
|10-2
|17
|Notre Dame
|9-3
|18
|Oklahoma State
|9-3
|19
|NC State
|9-3
|20
|Oregon State
|8-4
|21
|Tennessee
|8-4
|22
|Tulane
|11-1
|23
|Clemson
|8-4
|24
|Liberty
|12-0
|25
|Kansas State
|8-4
