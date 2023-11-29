Wiregrass Gives Back
Multi-vehicle wreck causes delays on Ross Clark Circle

Dothan Multi-Vehicle Crash | Ross Clark Circle near S. Park Avenue | 11/29/23
Dothan Multi-Vehicle Crash | Ross Clark Circle near S. Park Avenue | 11/29/23
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A multi-car wreck has temporarily closed Ross Clark Circle between South Park Ave and Vanderbilt Drive near Sherwin Williams and ADK Building supply.

Dothan Multi-Vehicle Crash | Ross Clark Circle near S. Park Avenue | 11/29/23
Dothan Multi-Vehicle Crash | Ross Clark Circle near S. Park Avenue | 11/29/23

The wreck involved a gray pickup truck that is severely damaged.

Dothan Police confirmed to News4 that at least one person injured in the crash was airlifted and is being taken to a hospital in Birmingham.

The south bound lanes are closed to through traffic at this time.

Drivers are urged to use extreme caution when traveling through the area or seek alternate routes.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.

