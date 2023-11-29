Multi-vehicle wreck causes delays on Ross Clark Circle

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A multi-car wreck has temporarily closed Ross Clark Circle between South Park Ave and Vanderbilt Drive near Sherwin Williams and ADK Building supply.

Dothan Multi-Vehicle Crash | Ross Clark Circle near S. Park Avenue | 11/29/23 (WTVY)

The wreck involved a gray pickup truck that is severely damaged.

Dothan Police confirmed to News4 that at least one person injured in the crash was airlifted and is being taken to a hospital in Birmingham.

The south bound lanes are closed to through traffic at this time.

Drivers are urged to use extreme caution when traveling through the area or seek alternate routes.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.