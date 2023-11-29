Judge nixes probation for mom who tased and abused her child

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge rejected a Dothan woman’s plea for probation, sending her to an Alabama prison for what police called the disturbing and ongoing abuse of her son.

Dothan police arrested Tiffany Sorrells in 2019, alleging she forced the seven-year-old to sleep in a tent, fed him mostly grits, punished him by forcing him to do thousands of jumping jacks, and tased him. Officers said he had several untreated bug bites.

In a plea agreement with prosecutors, Houston County Circuit Judge Henry D. “Butch” Binford sentenced Sorrells, 38, to 8 ½ years in October. She asked for probation, a request that Binford denied on Wednesday.

Sorrells’ companion, Michael David Stewart, was also charged, but his case returned to a Houston County Grand Jury a year ago with no further action.

