In-home dangers during freezing temperatures in the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Temperatures will teeter around freezing for the next couple of mornings. More people are using their furnaces and space heaters, but you have to use them safely.

Every year, people die from heaters that are not maintained. Statistics from the National Fire Protection Association show fire departments answer about 45,000 fires each year because of space heaters.

Persistent smells are usually one tip that something is wrong. Beyond heating systems, there are other precautions from cold weather.

“Plants, pipes, pets, and people. Don’t forget to check on your neighbors. Especially if you have elderly that don’t have family nearby,” said Dothan Deputy Fire Chief Chris Etheredge. “Make sure you take care of your pet, bring them in tonight if possible. Cover plants that are subject to freezing, or bring them inside. Take care of your pipes. Make sure you have outside faucets protected, or you can leave water dripping inside your home.”

Etheredge also reminds us of the importance of smoke detectors. The Dothan Fire Department installs them without charge.

