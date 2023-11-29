Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

GRAPHIC: Headless buck found over Thanksgiving weekend spurs hunt for poacher

Game wardens in Kansas say they searching for a poacher after finding a headless deer in Clay...
Game wardens in Kansas say they searching for a poacher after finding a headless deer in Clay County.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)
By Sarah Motter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - Kansas authorities say they are on the lookout for a poacher.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, a headless buck was found poached over Thanksgiving weekend.

Game wardens with the wildlife department said they found the deceased animal on Nov. 25 in Clay County after being called to the area for reports of a poached deer.

Officials said the large-bodied headless buck appeared to have been shot with a rifle.

They believe the shooting happened between 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 and 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The department said poachers “should be dealt with as criminals” and they “kill with no regard for the wildlife or anyone but themselves.”

Anyone with further information has been urged to contact Game Warden Silhan at 785-452-0478.

Copyright 2023 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire engine generic
Dale County fire claims one life
Former Daleville basketball standout passes away
Former Daleville basketball star passes away in car accident
Murder suspect Mekhi Lawton at a stand your ground court hearing on November 27, 2023.
Judge considers whether to drop charges against Peanut Parade shooter
Dothan City Schools
Dothan City Schools early dismissal for holiday and Christmas break
Coach Ashley Kilcrease is retiring as head coach of the Straughn Tigers
Straughn head football coach to retire

Latest News

picture
Daleville High counselor wins National Counselor of the Year award
The Daleville High School counselor got the news while at work, and was feeling blessed mixed...
Dr. Diana Virgil wins National High School Counselor of the Year award
Friends of Jaclyn has had more than 1,000 children 'adopted' by other teams.
Wallace-Dothan holds signing day for child battling cancer
Currency, a 4-year-old, is a member of the Friends of Jaclyn organization who supports...
Wallace-Dothan holds signing day for child battling cancer
Every year, people die from heaters that are not properly maintained.
In-home dangers during freezing temperatures in the Wiregrass