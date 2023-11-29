Fugitive task force nabs Houston County woman

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County woman on the run from out-of-state charges was captured early Wednesday, according to arrest documents.

29-year-old Lindsay Herring Cosby, who lived in Wicksburg, was nabbed by the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force without incident in nearby Coffee County.

Walton County, Florida, authorities wanted her on charges that include Domestic Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Hindering 911 communications.

Additional information on those charges was not immediately available.

Court records show Cosby faced several 2019 forgery charges in Houston County, but prosecutors dropped those charges at the request of the family member who was the alleged victim.

Following her arrest Wednesday, Cosby signed a waiver of extradition that clears her almost immediate return to Florida.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.