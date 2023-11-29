Wiregrass Gives Back
Fugitive task force nabs Houston County woman

29-year-old Lindsay Herring Cosby (pictured) was nabbed by the U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task...
29-year-old Lindsay Herring Cosby (pictured) was nabbed by the U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task Force without incident in nearby Coffee County.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County woman on the run from out-of-state charges was captured early Wednesday, according to arrest documents.

29-year-old Lindsay Herring Cosby, who lived in Wicksburg, was nabbed by the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force without incident in nearby Coffee County.

Walton County, Florida, authorities wanted her on charges that include Domestic Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Hindering 911 communications.

Additional information on those charges was not immediately available.

Court records show Cosby faced several 2019 forgery charges in Houston County, but prosecutors dropped those charges at the request of the family member who was the alleged victim.

Following her arrest Wednesday, Cosby signed a waiver of extradition that clears her almost immediate return to Florida.

