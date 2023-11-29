Enterprise Whoville Celebration postponed due to weather

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to the inclement weather expected Saturday, December 2, the Whoville Celebration in Downtown Enterprise will be postponed to December 9. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“After consulting with city leadership, the Emergency Management Association, vendors and volunteers, the committee made the decision to postpone the annual Whoville Celebration to the planned rain date,” Main Street Executive Director Mariah Montgomery said. “We want to thank everyone for their support of this change. Your patience and Wholiday spirit could make even the Grinch’s heart grow.”

The ticketed attractions of Elf Driving School and the Winter Wonderland Maze will no longer be available due to the date change. However, free inflatables and train rides will still be offered. Contests will still continue, with prizes awarded for various categories. Stay up to date with any map changes on www.enterprisedowntown.com/whoville2023

“Even though it’s expected to rain this weekend, our downtown businesses will still be open. We want to encourage everyone to shop small this holiday season, as nearly 60 cents from every dollar spent at a small business stays local and supports our community.”

