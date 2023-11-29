Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Enterprise Whoville Celebration postponed due to weather

Due to the inclement weather expected Saturday, December 2, the Whoville Celebration in...
Due to the inclement weather expected Saturday, December 2, the Whoville Celebration in Downtown Enterprise will be postponed to December 9. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.(City of Enterprise)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to the inclement weather expected Saturday, December 2, the Whoville Celebration in Downtown Enterprise will be postponed to December 9. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“After consulting with city leadership, the Emergency Management Association, vendors and volunteers, the committee made the decision to postpone the annual Whoville Celebration to the planned rain date,” Main Street Executive Director Mariah Montgomery said. “We want to thank everyone for their support of this change. Your patience and Wholiday spirit could make even the Grinch’s heart grow.”

The ticketed attractions of Elf Driving School and the Winter Wonderland Maze will no longer be available due to the date change. However, free inflatables and train rides will still be offered. Contests will still continue, with prizes awarded for various categories. Stay up to date with any map changes on www.enterprisedowntown.com/whoville2023

“Even though it’s expected to rain this weekend, our downtown businesses will still be open. We want to encourage everyone to shop small this holiday season, as nearly 60 cents from every dollar spent at a small business stays local and supports our community.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire engine generic
Dale County fire claims one life
Former Daleville basketball standout passes away
Former Daleville basketball star passes away in car accident
This Dusy Street property is vacant after the city of Dothan tore down the home.
Dothan home demolished but owner never told: Claims
Coach Ashley Kilcrease is retiring as head coach of the Straughn Tigers
Straughn head football coach to retire
Prosecutors claimed that Charles Edward Peterson (above) fired three shots into a vehicle...
Marianna man admits he murdered, heads to prison

Latest News

Wiregrass Blues Society hosts documentary screening
Wiregrass Blues Society hosts documentary screening and live music
Friends of Jaclyn has had more than 1,000 children 'adopted' by other teams.
Wallace-Dothan holds signing day for child battling cancer
Currency, a 4-year-old, is a member of the Friends of Jaclyn organization who supports...
Wallace-Dothan holds signing day for child battling cancer
The city of Geneva has decided to outsource their trash pickup to a third party.
City of Geneva contracts trash pick up to third party