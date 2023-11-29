On the dotted line: Easton Dean

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WTVY) - From the Panthers to the Saints, Wicksburg’s Easton Dean will be a Lurleen B. Wallace baseball player in just under a year.

Wednesday, he signed on the dotted line to further his playing career, a dream of his he’s had since he was in elementary school.

Dean was picked first team Class 2A pitcher by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for his play last season. That includes 83 strikeouts, an 8-1 record, and a 1.35 ERA.

He thanked the Panthers community along with his family for their outpouring support and says he hopes he’s remembered as a team player upon graduation.

