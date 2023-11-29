Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

On the dotted line: Easton Dean

Dean signs to play with LBW in Andalusia
Dean signs to play with LBW in Andalusia(WTVY)
By Briana Jones
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WTVY) - From the Panthers to the Saints, Wicksburg’s Easton Dean will be a Lurleen B. Wallace baseball player in just under a year.

Wednesday, he signed on the dotted line to further his playing career, a dream of his he’s had since he was in elementary school.

Dean was picked first team Class 2A pitcher by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for his play last season. That includes 83 strikeouts, an 8-1 record, and a 1.35 ERA.

He thanked the Panthers community along with his family for their outpouring support and says he hopes he’s remembered as a team player upon graduation.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire engine generic
Dale County fire claims one life
Former Daleville basketball standout passes away
Former Daleville basketball star passes away in car accident
This Dusy Street property is vacant after the city of Dothan tore down the home.
Dothan home demolished but owner never told: Claims
Prosecutors claimed that Charles Edward Peterson (above) fired three shots into a vehicle...
Marianna man admits he murdered, heads to prison
Coach Ashley Kilcrease is retiring as head coach of the Straughn Tigers
Straughn head football coach to retire

Latest News

The matchups are set! Will the reigning champs take it home again or will a new victor rise...
Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic 2023 Matchups Reveal
The field and matchups are set and teams are ready to hit the hardwood for the 2023 Downtown...
2023 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic bracket revealed
College Football Playoff Rankings
Ohio State falls out of the top four in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Former Daleville basketball standout passes away
Former Daleville basketball star passes away in car accident