Dothan home demolished but owner never told: Claims

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan ordered the demolition of a home, though the owner was never told of those plans, a lawsuit filed on Tuesday claims.

“My client (Jewett Ladon “Don” Goff) did not get notice that his house was going to be destroyed,” attorney Wes Bell said.

He told News4 the city sent a letter to the wrong address, and the Postal Service returned it.

According to Bell, Goff only learned that the city had torn down the uninhabited house that had fallen into bad repair when his granddaughter drove down Dusy Street last May.

Angry, the Goff family confronted the city, and a representative said the law only required an attempt to reach Goff about the proposed demolition.

Lee believes the city violated the U.S. Constitution and his 14th Amendment rights.

“You are entitled to notice and the opportunity to be heard,” he told News4. “Government is powerful.”

However, Dothan City Manager Kevin Cowper said Dothan followed the law requiring the city to notify the owner of the home’s unsafe conditions, which city personnel had determined to be a public nuisance.

“Notice is sent by certified mail to the owner of the property, or to the owner of an interest in the property, or to the person last assessed for state property taxes and to mortgagees of record,” Cowper told News4 in a statement. “This information is acquired from the records of the Houston County Revenue Commission and verified by a title search.”

If a property owner does not comply within 45 days, Cowper said the city mails letters to all parties of interest advising them of a public hearing and a notice is published in the Dothan Eagle newspaper.

He said the process typically takes at least a year, and the owner is given opportunities to bring the property into compliance with city standards.

Cowper spoke on policy and not in response to the suit, which he had yet to see.

However, Bell said the city only made a haphazard attempt to notify Goff, claiming a simple online search would have likely revealed his correct address.

Because of what happened to Goff’s home, Bell hopes the city will revise its notification policy.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

