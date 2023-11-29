Wiregrass Gives Back
Daleville High counselor wins National Counselor of the Year award

The Daleville High School counselor got the news while at work, and was feeling blessed mixed with excitement.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Good news for Daleville High School, as Dr. Diana Virgil was awarded the 2024 National High School Counselor of the Year award. She and the other four finalists traveled to Virginia for their final interviews.

Shortly after, Dr. Diana Virgil was named the winner of this prestigious award. She heard the news while at work and was feeling blessed mixed with excitement.

Her main mission and goal is to continue building into the students and leaving a lasting impact.

“To be able to do what I love, and know it’s not about that. I’m more excited because my kids were able to be seen, my school was able to be seen. Just the great work we do here in Daleville was what I was most passionate about,” Dr. Diana Virgil said.

In early February, Dr. Virgil will be recognized for winning this award in a series of events in Washington D.C.

