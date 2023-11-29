Cool Nights Continue

SYNOPSIS – Temperatures should quicky warm under sunny to mostly sunny skies this afternoon, then we’re potentially looking at another chilly morning on Thursday. Temperatures will be turning warmer into the weekend as our next rain chance moves into the region. Expect multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend before we turn drier and cooler again into early next week.

TODAY – High clouds increasing this afternoon. High near 58°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy with mostly high clouds. Low near 34°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny. High near 61°. Winds ESE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Showers and thunderstorms. Low: 48° High: 72° 70%

SAT: Showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 72° 80%

SUN: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 72° 60%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 70°

TUE: Sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 48° High: 65°

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts late. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The Atlantic basin is quiet with just a couple days left in the Atlantic hurricane season.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

