Cold Night, Then Turning Warmer

SYNOPSIS – Another cold night is on the way with daybreak temperatures Thursday reaching the lower 30s overall, before we rebound into the lower 60s later in the day. Showers and thunderstorms are on track for Friday, with more rain at times Saturday and into Sunday.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear, cold. Low near 33°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – A few clouds. High near 63°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 45°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 45° High: 72° 70%

SAT: Showers & thunderstorms at times. Low: 64° High: 72° 90%

SUN: Scattered showers, especially early. Low: 64° High: 72° 60%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 68° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 46° High: 67° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 62° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

