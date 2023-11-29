Wiregrass Gives Back
City of Geneva contracts trash pick up to third party

The mayor and council believe it is best for the city to get out of the garbage business.
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Geneva has decided to outsource their trash pickup to a third party.

The city council felt it was the best decision for the city on a financial level.

Though the people picking up may be different, many things are expected to stay the same including the bins and cost of the service.

If service dates or times are changed, residents can expect to be notified.

“We have had short staff since COVID and it has been hard to find labor,” said Geneva Mayor David Hayes. “The cost of the equipment and garbage trucks had gotten to be a burden. They were always tearing up and having to fix them. As far as budgeting for new garbage trucks, it was just impossible.”

Mayor Hayes says a new collection truck would’ve cost the city around $500,000.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

