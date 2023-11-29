2023 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic bracket revealed
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The field and matchups are set and teams are ready to hit the hardwood for the 2023 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic.
16 of the Wiregrass area’s top basketball programs will take center stage for what should be an action-packed five days of games from December 26 through December 30.
Nine of the 16 teams in this year’s field were teams that made qualified for state tournament play during the 2022-23 season: defending Hoops Classic Champion Dothan, Carroll, 2023 Turkey Classic Winner Charles Henderson, Eufaula, Providence Christian, Geneva County, Geneva, Headland and Houston Academy.
For Dothan and Charles Henderson, they also represent two teams who made appearances in Birmingham for the 2023 State Finals, with the Wolves finishing as a 7A state-semifinalist and the Trojans as 5A State Runners-Up. Both programs were selected as part of the same first round block, setting up a potential quarterfinal matchup between the two on December 28 at the Dothan Civic Center.
Here is a look at the schedule for this year’s Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic (team name in bold is designated home team):
Tuesday, December 26
Game 1 | 3:30 p.m. | Ashford vs Charles Henderson
Game 2 | 5 p.m. | Eufaula vs Georgiana
Game 3 | 6:30 p.m. | Dothan vs Carroll
Game 4 | 8 p.m. | Dale County vs Providence
Wednesday, December 27
Game 5 | 3:30 p.m. | Wicksburg vs Geneva
Game 6 | 5 p.m. | Abbeville vs Headland
Game 7 | 6:30 p.m. | Northside Methodist vs Geneva County
Game 8 | 8 p.m. | Rehobeth vs Houston Academy
Thursday, December 28
Game 9 | 3:30 p.m. | Game 3 winner vs Game 1 winner
Game 10 | 5 p.m. | Game 2 winner vs Game 4 winner
Game 11 | 6:30 p.m. | Game 7 winner vs Game 5 winner
Game 12 | 8 p.m. | Game 6 winner vs Game 8 winner
Friday, December 29
Game 13 | 6 p.m. | Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner
Game 14 | 7:30 p.m. | Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner
Saturday, December 30
Consolation Game | 3:30 p.m. | Game 13 loser vs Game 14 loser
Championship Game | 5 p.m. | Game 13 winner vs Game 14 winner
