2023 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic bracket revealed

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The field and matchups are set and teams are ready to hit the hardwood for the 2023 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic.

16 of the Wiregrass area’s top basketball programs will take center stage for what should be an action-packed five days of games from December 26 through December 30.

Nine of the 16 teams in this year’s field were teams that made qualified for state tournament play during the 2022-23 season: defending Hoops Classic Champion Dothan, Carroll, 2023 Turkey Classic Winner Charles Henderson, Eufaula, Providence Christian, Geneva County, Geneva, Headland and Houston Academy.

For Dothan and Charles Henderson, they also represent two teams who made appearances in Birmingham for the 2023 State Finals, with the Wolves finishing as a 7A state-semifinalist and the Trojans as 5A State Runners-Up. Both programs were selected as part of the same first round block, setting up a potential quarterfinal matchup between the two on December 28 at the Dothan Civic Center.

The bracket for the 2023 Hoops Classic is here! (City of Dothan)

Here is a look at the schedule for this year’s Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic (team name in bold is designated home team):

Tuesday, December 26

Game 1 | 3:30 p.m. | Ashford vs Charles Henderson

Game 2 | 5 p.m. | Eufaula vs Georgiana

Game 3 | 6:30 p.m. | Dothan vs Carroll

Game 4 | 8 p.m. | Dale County vs Providence

Wednesday, December 27

Game 5 | 3:30 p.m. | Wicksburg vs Geneva

Game 6 | 5 p.m. | Abbeville vs Headland

Game 7 | 6:30 p.m. | Northside Methodist vs Geneva County

Game 8 | 8 p.m. | Rehobeth vs Houston Academy

Thursday, December 28

Game 9 | 3:30 p.m. | Game 3 winner vs Game 1 winner

Game 10 | 5 p.m. | Game 2 winner vs Game 4 winner

Game 11 | 6:30 p.m. | Game 7 winner vs Game 5 winner

Game 12 | 8 p.m. | Game 6 winner vs Game 8 winner

Friday, December 29

Game 13 | 6 p.m. | Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner

Game 14 | 7:30 p.m. | Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner

Saturday, December 30

Consolation Game | 3:30 p.m. | Game 13 loser vs Game 14 loser

Championship Game | 5 p.m. | Game 13 winner vs Game 14 winner

