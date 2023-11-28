Pet of the Week: Radiant Ralphie

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Animal Shelter joined News4 to introduce us to a special feline guest for Pet of the Week.

Ralphie is a 9-month-old brown tabby kitten looking for his forever home for the holidays.

If you’re interested in additional information about Ralphie, you can contact the Dothan Animal Shelter at 334-615-4620.

You can see many of the animals up for adoption by visiting the Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets Facebook page.

