Pet of the Week: Radiant Ralphie
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Animal Shelter joined News4 to introduce us to a special feline guest for Pet of the Week.
Ralphie is a 9-month-old brown tabby kitten looking for his forever home for the holidays.
If you’re interested in additional information about Ralphie, you can contact the Dothan Animal Shelter at 334-615-4620.
You can see many of the animals up for adoption by visiting the Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets Facebook page.
