Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Pediatric doctor charged with attempting to produce child porn, authorities say

By KCTV5 Staff and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A pediatric neurologist has been charged with a federal count of attempted production of child pornography in Overland Park, Kansas.

And the FBI has asked for the public’s help in gathering more information regarding the neurologist, identified as Dr. Brian Aalbers, because of the “nature of Aalbers’ profession and contact with children.”

Aalbers was charged in federal court on Nov. 15 after law enforcement was made aware of allegations involving Aalbers and hidden video cameras. The reporting party later told police Aalbers had sent text messages, including “I am going to jail/lose my license I do not want to die,” and “I do not want my kids to see me dead.”

Officers found Aalbers at a hotel and took him to a hospital for voluntary mental health treatment. Hospital staff took two laptops, tablets and a cellphone that had been in Aalbers’ backpack when he walked in, per the hospital policy.

According to a probable cause document, Aalbers asked the reporting party to retrieve the electronics from the hospital and destroy them since they contained “bad stuff.”

Search warrants on those devices resulted in the finding of video footage from December 2020 until the cameras were located on Oct. 28, 2023. The court document indicated there were videos of minor victims in states of nudity.

“The forensic examiner has identified and flagged 1,006 videos,” according to the probable cause document.

Anyone with additional information on Aalbers has been asked to fill out this form from the FBI. Those with additional information or concerns have been asked to email Aalbersinvestigation@fbi.gov.

Aalbers was arrested and taken into federal custody on Nov. 16.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder suspect Mekhi Lawton at a stand your ground court hearing on November 27, 2023.
Judge considers whether to drop charges against Peanut Parade shooter
Dothan City Schools
Dothan City Schools early dismissal for holiday and Christmas break
Fire engine generic
Dale County fire claims one life
Former Daleville basketball standout passes away
Former Daleville basketball star passes away in car accident
Coach Ashley Kilcrease is retiring as head coach of the Straughn Tigers
Straughn head football coach to retire

Latest News

This handout photo provided by the Uttarakhand State Department of Information and Public...
Rescuers pull out all 41 workers who were trapped in a tunnel for 17 days
Join WALB at around 3 p.m. for live coverage of the motorcade’s arrival in Atlanta.
Rosalynn Carter tribute service held at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta, final rest place Plains
Several members of the Goldstein-Almog family, including three children, were among those...
Fragile truce in Gaza holds as talks go on to extend Israel-Hamas cease-fire
File graphic of an ambulance.
Ransomware attack prompts multistate hospital chain to divert some emergency room patients elsewhere
A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water.
Missing 7-year-old found dead in 5-ft. pond near home