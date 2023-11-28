No. 8 Alabama prepares to face No. 1 Georgia in SEC Championship

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Crimson Tide is preparing to meet the Georgia Bulldogs at the Mercedes Benz Stadium on Dec. 2, for the Southeastern Conference title.

No. 1 Georgia is riding a 29-game winning streak, the longest win streak in SEC history, overtaking Alabama who previously held that spot with 28 wins. Now, No. 8 Alabama has a chance to get them back and keep their postseason hopes alive.

“You don’t get an opportunity to play against a team that has won 29 straight games very often, which speaks to their quality,” Alabama head football coach Nick Saban said. “But it also speaks to the challenge and the opportunity our team has in preparing for a team like this.”

Two years ago, the Crimson Tide came off an emotional Iron Bowl win in overtime and defeated the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship as underdogs. Georgia is favored by 6 points this time around as the Crimson Tide will look to do it again and try to return to the college football playoffs.

