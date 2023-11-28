Wiregrass Gives Back
Missing 7-year-old found dead in 5-ft. pond near home

A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water.
A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – A 7-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead in a pond Monday near his home.

A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water. According to the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office, the water temperature was only 56 degrees.

A GoFundMe created on his family’s behalf states Jesus wandered off with his two dogs.

The post goes on to say a search party started as soon as his family noticed he was no longer in the backyard.

“If you ever met him you know how sweet and happy he was,” his cousin Jasmine Frias said in the post. “[He was] always trying to make us smile with his laughs and smiles, his sweet hugs that would warm anyone up.”

Authorities say it’s not uncommon for children with autism to be attracted to water.

