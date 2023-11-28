Mid-Week Freeze

SYNOPSIS – A freeze is on the way for the overnight as temperatures dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. We’ll rebound into the upper 50s Wednesday, but lows Thursday morning will reach the lower to middle 30s with frosty conditions again. Rain is on track for Friday, with rain chances lasting into the weekend.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 31°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 58°. Winds N-NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear, high cloudiness, with frost developing. Low near 34°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly sunny. Low: 34° High: 61° 5%

FRI: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 48° High: 72° 70%

SAT: Showers & thunderstorms at times. Low: 64° High: 72° 80%

SUN: Scattered showers, especially early. Low: 64° High: 72° 60%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 70° 20%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 67° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil.

