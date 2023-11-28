Marianna man admits he murdered, heads to prison

MARIANNA Fla. (WTVY) -A Marianna man will serve 40 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in an agreement with prosecutors.

Charles Edward Peterson, 38, admitted to the December 2021 shooting that took the life of another Marianna man, 33-year-old Quinton Jerome Beckwith.

Prosecutors claimed that Peterson fired three shots into a vehicle occupied by Beckwith. The two men had fought about a week earlier, said the office of Florida State Attorney Larry Basford.

Circuit Court Judge Ana Maria Garcia issued the sentence this month, with 25 years mandatory.

