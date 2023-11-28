Houston County Commission working to buy land for industrial development

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Commission is setting aside $500,000 to purchase nearly 300 acres for industrial growth in Dothan.

“This is for the acquisition of industrial property,” said Houston County Commission Chairman Brandon Shoupe. “We are not approving money for a company or project specifically, we are approving money to acquire industrial property.”

Shoupe says these assets will make Dothan prime real estate for companies looking to expand in the Southeast.

“If you do not have industrial property, you are not in the game,” said Shoupe. “What these companies do is, they contact the state of Alabama and say, ‘We have a project, we need 300 acres of land because we want to build a battery plant for Tesla. What do you got?’ The state shows them what they have, and increasingly, they don’t have anything to show, because the property just doesn’t exist.”

If the state approves the project, it will provide funding as well. Through the State Site Evaluation Economic Development Act (SEEDS), the state would give one dollar for every 75 cents put towards the purchasing of the land.

“Economic development is one of the most important things that we do, so anytime you have the opportunity to grow your economy, that’s something you’ve got to take advantage of,” said Shoupe.

Shoupe says they cannot disclose where the land is yet, but they hope to purchase it in the next few weeks, claiming it to be one of the largest industrial opportunities for the city of Dothan.

“It is a lot of jobs, a lot of high-paying jobs, a lot of high-tech, and we don’t have anything to support that kind of project, but with this, we will,” said Shoupe. “This could be a game changer and really take us to the next level.”

According to Shoupe, the city of Dothan will also vote in the upcoming months to put money towards the land purchase as well.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.