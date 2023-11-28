Former Daleville basketball star passes away in car accident

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Somber news out of the Daleville community.

2014 Daleville High School graduate Robert McGirt passed away in a car accident in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Friday night according to an article from WRAL.

McGirt was a two-time all-state player for the Warhawks. He averaged over 20 points per game in his senior season.

He was an ASWA 3A Player of the Year Finalist as he helped the Warhawks to the Elite 8 his senior year and Sweet 16 his junior year.

He later played college ball at ESCC.

McGirt was a great basketball player, but an even better person.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.