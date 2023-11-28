Wiregrass Gives Back
Former Daleville basketball star passes away in car accident

2014 Daleville High School graduate Robert McGirt passed away in a car accident in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Friday night
By Nick Brooks
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Somber news out of the Daleville community.

2014 Daleville High School graduate Robert McGirt passed away in a car accident in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Friday night according to an article from WRAL.

McGirt was a two-time all-state player for the Warhawks. He averaged over 20 points per game in his senior season.

He was an ASWA 3A Player of the Year Finalist as he helped the Warhawks to the Elite 8 his senior year and Sweet 16 his junior year.

He later played college ball at ESCC.

McGirt was a great basketball player, but an even better person.

